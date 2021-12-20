When I first embarked on my homeschooling journey, I feared I was inadequate. I worried I wouldn’t have what it took to give my kids a good education.
It didn’t matter that I had several years of experience teaching middle and high school. I feared I wouldn’t be able to teach them math because it wasn’t my strong suit.
I was nervous about teaching them in elementary school because I wasn’t trained in it. Thankfully, my homeschooling community encouraged me every step of the way, and I watched my children flourish.
Every year when new parents join our homeschool community, there are inevitably feelings of inadequacy and fear. They fear they will fail their children. They fear they won’t have what it takes.
But every year, those fears begin to fade as parents watch their children thrive under their guidance.
Heidi Shroyer is in her second year of homeschooling. She took the plunge when schools closed in 2020, and never looked back.
She said her oldest son had been struggling to read in public school, and he was discouraged with comparing himself to other kids’ reading skills. She says, “Being homeschooled, I could cater a reading program to fit him, and he is reading chapter books on his own now. He’s so excited to tell me what he’s read. Teaching him has been such an enjoyable experience.”
I would love to see parents everywhere come to this realization, whether or not they homeschool, because schools thrive when parents and teachers view parents as the most important teachers a child will ever have. Few things are more rewarding than teaching your children and watching them grow.
When I taught at Tri-State Christian School a few years back, there was a strong emphasis placed on the fact that we were to view the parents as their children’s primary educators, and we were the support system. It worked beautifully.
Not every parent can (or wants to) homeschool, but all parents can view themselves as the primary educators of their children. And, if they do, their children and our schools will thrive.
This mindset can make any school better, public or private.
I’ve also worked in at-risk schools as a reading interventionist. These schools often have failing literacy rates, and they receive extra funding to try to turn the school around.
They employ highly qualified teachers with advanced degrees. They pull kids out for small group classes and one on one teaching.
They see some improvement from these measures, but all too often, the growth is minimal and the school is unable to pull itself out of the “at-risk” label.
I’ve talked with many of the parents of students I worked with in these schools. I understand that there are always going to be parents who are not able or willing to be involved.
But, that aside, most parents of the struggling readers I worked with were good parents. They cared about their child’s educational success.
They were never told how important a role they played in it. They thought they should step aside and let the professionals do their jobs and hope for the best. They were sometimes worried that if they did try to help, they would do something wrong.
These parents needed to hear that they were fundamentally the primary educators of their children, and that they should not fear stepping in and playing a major role in their education.
All schools would benefit from communicating with parents in a way that empowers them and helps them to view themselves as the primary educators in their kids’ lives.
Too often, parents and teachers see education as primarily the teacher’s responsibility with the parents in a supportive role. That needs to be reversed.
Parents are the primary educators for their children, and they have been for thousands of years. No one else can fill those shoes. No teacher, no matter how good, can replace parents as primary educators.
It’s important for parents and teachers alike to remember that teachers play an important role, but they can never fill the role parents were meant to fill.
If parents understand the critical role they play in the education of their children, higher numbers of them will step up to the challenge.
Schools should communicate to their parents that they need them, and that their involvement is vital for their child’s success.
Instead, parents too often believe that they should butt out and let the professionals do their jobs. Sometimes they want to help, but feel inadequate because of their lack of education or because they don’t have a degree. Parents need to hear that these things don’t matter half as much as they think.
What really matters is whether a parent is willing to get involved.
Parents need to hear that they are qualified, that they have what it takes, and that they play a vital and primary role in the education of their children.
They need to hear that teachers can’t do it without them.
If parents begin to see themselves as the primary educators of their children, our children will flourish, our schools will thrive and our community will prosper.
When parents take a primary role in the education of their kids, they help their children succeed. When they do it in mass, they help schools succeed.
When schools succeed, our community succeeds, and when communities succeed, the country thrives. It all starts at home.