A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology reported that your handshake conveys a lot about your personality (introverted? confident? more or less neurotic?). But, that’s not all your grip says about you. A new study in BMJ Open found that if your grip strength — as measured twice on a hand dynamometer — is less than average for your sex, age and body height, it can indicate an underlying, life-shortening health problem.
If you’re losing your grip, it’s smart to get a thorough physical checkup — assessing liver, heart, kidney and gastrointestinal function, glucose levels/insulin resistance, cardiovascular health, and nutritional status — and begin a strength-building routine to improve your overall muscle power.
Another study reveals that for folks with diabetes, restricting eating to a 10-hour window per day improves glucose control. The study in Diabetologia found that following that routine for three weeks lowered participants’ 24-hour glucose levels from 7.6 mmol/l to 6.8 mmol/l and their fasting glucose from 8.6 mmol/l to 7.6 mmol/l.
The last piece of news you can use is about long COVID-19. Researchers have created a list of 62 symptoms — including brain fog, hair loss and sexual dysfunction — that are associated with a history of COVID-19. Because long COVID-19 is a highly individual condition, it’s tough to diagnose. Knowing the wide range of potential symptoms might let those affected see about taking an antiviral (Food and Drug Administration-approved for treating COVID-19). A lab study indicates it can ease post-infection symptoms. For more information and support, search for a post-COVID-19 care center near you at www.survivorcorps.com/pccc.
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
