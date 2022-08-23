A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology reported that your handshake conveys a lot about your personality (introverted? confident? more or less neurotic?). But, that’s not all your grip says about you. A new study in BMJ Open found that if your grip strength — as measured twice on a hand dynamometer — is less than average for your sex, age and body height, it can indicate an underlying, life-shortening health problem.

If you’re losing your grip, it’s smart to get a thorough physical checkup — assessing liver, heart, kidney and gastrointestinal function, glucose levels/insulin resistance, cardiovascular health, and nutritional status — and begin a strength-building routine to improve your overall muscle power.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

