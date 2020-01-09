Soon, it will be the 50th anniversary of the breakup of The Beatles. (Paul McCartney informally announced it in April 1970, though it had been rumored earlier.)
As a group, The Beatles had 20 No. 1 singles. McCartney had a hand in nine with his band Wings, as well as with Michael Jackson. George Harrison had three, while John Lennon and Ringo Starr each had two during their solo careers.
An interesting tidbit was Lennon’s 1974 song “#9 Dream” which ironically peaked at No. 9.
So, as a New Year’s treat, we take a look back at some of the best songs that the four made as a group and as solo artists (and where the songs peaked on Billboard’s Top 100).
A “A Hard Days Night,” The Beatles (No. 1); “All Those Years Ago,” George Harrison (No. 1); “All You Need is Love,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Another Day,” Paul McCartney (No. 5)
B “Band on the Run,” Paul McCartney & Wings (No. 1); “Back Off Boogaloo,” Ringo Starr (No. 9)
C “Can’t Buy Me Love,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Come Together,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Coming Up (Live at Glasgow),” Wings (No. 1)
D “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” The Beatles (No. 2)
E “Eight Days a Week,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Ebony and Ivory,” Paul McCartney (with Stevie Wonder) (No. 1)
F “Free As a Bird,” The Beatles (No. 6)
G “Get Back,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Give Me Love,” George Harrison (No. 1); “Got My Mind Set on You,” George Harrison (No. 1); “Goodnight Tonight,” Wings (No. 5)
H “Hello Goodbye,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Help!,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Hey Jude,” The Beatles (No. 1)
I “I Feel Fine,” The Beatles (No. 1); “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Imagine,” John Lennon (No. 3); “Instant Karma (We All Shine On),” John Lennon (No. 3); “It Don’t Come Easy,” Ringo Starr (No. 4)
J “(Just Like) Starting Over,” John Lennon (No. 1); “Junior’s Farm,” Paul McCartney & Wings (No. 3); “Jet,” Wings (No. 7)
K “Kansas City,” The Beatles (unranked)
L “Let It Be,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Listen to What the Man Said,” Wings (No. 1); “Live and Let Die,” Wings (No. 2); “Let ‘Em In,” Wings (No. 3)
M “My Love,” Wings (No. 1); “My Sweet Lord,” George Harrison (No. 1)
N “Nowhere Man,” The Beatles (No. 2); “No No Song,” Ringo Starr (No. 3); “Nobody Told Me,” John Lennon (No. 5); “#9 Dream,” John Lennon (No. 9)
O “Oh My My,” Ringo Starr (No. 5); “Only You,” Ringo Starr (No. 6)
P “Paperback Writer,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Penny Lane,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Photograph,” Ringo Starr (No. 1); “Please Please Me,” The Beatles (No. 3)
R “Revolution,” The Beatles (No. 12)
S “Say Say Say,” Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson (No. 1); “She Loves You,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Something,” The Beatles (No. 3)
T “The Long and Winding Road,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Ticket to Ride,” The Beatles (No. 1); “The Girl ss Mine,” Michael Jackson/Paul McCartney (No. 2); “Twist and Shout,” The Beatles (No. 2)
U “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” Paul & Linda McCartney (No. 1);
V “Venus and Mars Rock Show,” Wings (No. 12);
W “We Can Work it Out,” The Beatles (No. 1); “Whatever Gets You Through the Night,” John Lennon (No. 1); “With a Little Luck,” Wings (No. 1); “Woman,” John Lennon (No. 2); “What Is Life,” George Harrison (No. 10);”Watching the Wheels,” John Lennon (No. 10)
Y “Yesterday,” The Beatles (No. 1); “You’re Sixteen,” Ringo Starr (No. 1); “Yellow Submarine,” The Beatles (No. 2)