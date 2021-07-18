Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
4. Falling, T. J. Newman, Avid Reader Press/S&S
5. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
11. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
12. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
13. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
14. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
15. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
8. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
9. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
12. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
13. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
14. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
15. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
8. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
13. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
14. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
7. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
10. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
11. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
13. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
14. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow=
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
13. Turtle in Paradise: The Graphic Novel, Jennifer L. Holm, Savanna Ganucheau, Random House Graphic
14. Long Distance, Whitney Gardner, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. Cinderella Is Dead, Kalynn Bayron, Bloomsbury YA
15. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
5. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
6. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
10. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
15. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Simon Snow, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR