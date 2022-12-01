If your birthday is today: Don't rely on secondhand information. Keep your eye on your target and your mind on your next move. Don't share your plan until you are in the process of launching it. Pay attention.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) "Hurry up and wait" will be how your day unfolds. Too many people are interfering to give you a clear vision of what's coming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Leave nothing to chance. If you aren't specific about your needs or desires, you aren't likely to have them fulfilled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A change that causes uncertainty is best dealt with quickly. Use your innovative mind to win favors and ensure that no one takes advantage of your generosity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Rethink your strategy, and you'll find a way to remain on everyone's good side. How you handle matters will determine your popularity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Visit someone who prepares you to achieve your dreams. Changing your surroundings will spark your imagination and connect you with like-minded people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of financial, medical or contractual matters yourself. Don't share sensitive information or secrets. Finish what you start.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what most appeals to you. Use intelligence to keep others from taking charge or making you look incompetent. Don't trust others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your intuition, skills and talents to get ahead. Don't expect everyone to be on your side. Prepare to teach anyone who steps out of line a lesson.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You can take part, but don't say yes to something you cannot afford. Make your position clear. Set standards and live by them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll have to be on guard if you want to outmaneuver the competition. Problems will surface if you make changes without getting approval.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your time and energy into something exciting and challenging. You will surpass your expectations. Your gut instinct will be accurate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the most inviting path. Use your skills and knowledge to keep up with the times. Embrace change, but don't disrupt meaningful relationships.
