“Superstore,” 7 p.m. on NBC Cheyenne enlists Bo’s help after she and Mateo disagree on how to celebrate her birthday. To Garrett’s chagrin, Glenn plays matchmaker to help Jerry and Sandra complete their family. Dina tries to help Amy keep a big secret from Jonah.
“Man With a Plan,” 7:30 on CBS Adam encourages Don to give himself food poisoning to get out of babysitting his destructive grandson. Also, Adam and Andi argue over who has to take Kate and her teenage friends dress shopping.
“Will & Grace,” 8:30 on NBC Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex. Grace has false alarms of going into labour. Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband.
Jack’s Broadway dream becomes a real possibility. Eric McCormack and Debra Messing star. Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver and Jordan Alvarez guest star.