The name “Mulgrew” has long been equated with a strong presence within the local arts community — whether it be from a miniature self-portrait, a towering mural adding new life to an aging building, a dynamic artistic space giving voice to artists or a popular Netflix series.
So, it might come as a surprise that two of the family’s most distinctive artistic voices have yet to have had a collection of their work shown in one of the area’s most prominent art spaces.
However, that is about to change for mother/daughter duo Wendy S. Rolfe and Thérèse Mulgrew.
“You could say it has been long overdue,” said Stacy Gage Peterson, curatorial director of the Dubuque Museum of Art. “Both Wendy and Thérèse had self-portraits displayed as part of our ‘Portraits of the Pandemic’ exhibition. But in terms of their own show in our space, this will be the first. And we’re very excited about it.”
“Intimate Exchange” is on display in the museum’s Falb Family Gallery and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 29.
It opens in conjunction with another exhibit, “Correspondences,” which will run from Saturday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery. Created by Wisconsin artist Mary Bergs and California artist Lisa Hochstein, the long-distance and mail-based collaborative project explores a shared interest in mixed media collages.
An opening reception, “Women of Influence,” celebrating both exhibits, will take place today.
At 4 p.m., Bergs and Hochstein will offer a gallery talk. At 5 p.m., Wendy and Thérèse also will present a gallery talk, with an introduction by actress Kate Mulgrew, sister-in-law of Wendy and aunt of Thérèse; and moderation by Sam Mulgrew, husband of Wendy, father of Thérèse and brother of Kate. The reception will continue from 6 to 9 p.m.
The collection of 26 oil paintings — half created by Wendy and the other half by Thérèse in studio spaces within close proximity of one another during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic — trace a familial bond, particularly that of a relationship between a mother and daughter, and other significant female influences in their lives.
“The paintings that Thérèse and I have done for this show reveal a domestic nostalgia that we both were in need of — Thérèse who has always leaned towards her family and heritage and myself as a new entity in my work since my mother died,” said Wendy, whose mother passed away earlier this year. “For Thérèse and me, it seems to be a shared comfort and appreciation of where we have come from and its lineage.
“The show also gives a nod to women in our family who are very serious about what they have done in their lives in the arts. We’ve definitely been affected by it.”
An artist who has long called Dubuque her creative home, Wendy’s work has been displayed in solo exhibitions throughout the Midwest, as well as in New York City and California.
Early studies in philosophy, psychology and religion greatly influenced her hand, in addition to her travels throughout Europe, Mexico and Central America.
It was during her time as an emerging artist in New York City that a friend encouraged her to venture to Iowa for the summer to work with another artist, Joan Mulgrew.
A close friend of Jean Kennedy, sister of John F. and Robert Kennedy, Joan served as John’s assistant before moving to Chicago, where she worked as an art director for an advertising agency. She married Thomas James Mulgrew II in 1952 and relocated to Dubuque, where she pursued art as a career, studying and exhibiting her work throughout the United States and Europe, and generously contributing to the local arts community.
She would become another kind of maternal figure in Wendy’s orbit, especially after Wendy met and married Joan’s son, Sam, who today is at the helm of Voices Productions in Dubuque.
“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why would I even think of going to Iowa when I’m in New York City?’ Wendy said. “But then I ended up meeting her and having so much fun with her. Nobody was as fun as Joan. Her enthusiasm and joy was contagious. And she was a wonderful artist.”
Thérèse is a relative newcomer to painting, despite growing up surrounded by the practice, including cousin and Los Angeles-based painter Alec Egan, son of Kate, whose work previously has been displayed at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
Although Thérèse, took studio art classes at the University of Iowa, where she graduated with a degree in English literature in 2013, it wasn’t until she moved to New York City and worked in fashion photography that she tried her hand at a new expressive medium.
“It’s something that felt very natural to me as a form of expression,” Thérèse said. “It evolved organically.”
She later picked up studies at the Art Students League and New York Studio School of Painting, Drawing and Sculpture, landing exhibitions in New York City, London and Germany, among others.
According to Thérèse, her work fuses together inspiration from her mother’s oil paintings and the impressionist still life-stylings found in her grandmother Joan’s prolific oil creations.
However, Thérèse prefers to keep the meaning behind her work in the eyes and interpretation of the viewer.
“I’m always of the mindset of not giving too much away,” she said. “I prefer to not say anything and to see what people think. It’s always so interesting to observe the viewer and to see how the significance of the theme of the body of work speaks to them. I think it’s obvious there is a strong mother/daughter connection and family influence. But I want the work to speak for itself and let the viewer figure out what the work means to them.”
While their styles are distinctive, there are subtle similarities.
The use of color, for example, is complementary from one artist’s painting to the other, which viewers likely will notice upon entering the gallery, greeted by two portraits each painted of the other.
Wendy holds a miniature photograph of her mother at her heart in Thérèse’s portrait. In Wendy’s, Thérèse is shown both as a child and as an adult.
Wendy’s work is heavily guided by the use of surreal imagery, including a pink flamingo — a symbol of grace, unity and safety she said serves as a comforting image.
“We differ in where we acquire our inspiration,” Wendy said. “I am attracted to mostly historical and classical paintings combined with a Jungian spiritual psychology. Thérèse is more inspired by film, photography and women artists of every practice. This, too, becomes our ‘Intimate Exchange’ and learning.”
Thérèse also paints her work from photographs, bringing two forms of art together to create a singular image.
“My work is influenced by relationships and includes people I know and feel a connection to,” she said. “(The paintings) explore intimacy and vulnerability.”
The two also find varying approaches in how and when they create, though they’ve influenced one another there as well.
“I paint fast,” Thérèse said. “(Wendy) used to take a lot more time, but she’s beginning to paint faster. And because I paint from photographs, I don’t really change anything in the painting. (Wendy) will paint something. I’ll think it’s finished and that there’s nothing more she can do to it to make it more beautiful, and the next time I see it, she’s added something else.”
Although the exhibition might be long overdue — though, Thérèse said, perhaps not in her case as an artist continuing to emerge — Wendy said the timing feels right.
“I’m in a much better place in my work,” she said. “And Thérèse came out of nowhere, with no interest or intention of ever painting, and just blossomed, producing a very powerful group of paintings. I think of her more like a colleague and an artistic equal — just this explosive artist I get the honor of sharing a show with. But it is a unique experience, too, that it’s a show between a mother and daughter. Hopefully, it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
In another timed perfection, the exhibition’s opening reception also will coincide with what would have been Joan’s 95th birthday.
“There is always something really rewarding about showing your work in a place where you have community, and people know who you are and how you’ve grown,” Wendy said. “Because the show is landing on Joan’s birthday, we’re using it as a reason for family to come together to experience it. And that, to me, is the most special thing is this family connection and celebrating those relationships.”
