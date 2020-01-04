After seeing all of the “best of 2019” and “best of the decade” compilations in the past couple of weeks, I had to get on board from a spiritual perspective with my favorite movies and songs of the 2010s.
Since the mid-2000s, the Christian movie genre has exploded. And the past decade kept up the pace.
For the most part, the films are geared toward the choir. But so what? Aren’t horror movies and sci-fi films and sports flicks all geared toward their respective choirs? The big difference is, I don’t believe most critics see it that way.
So, inevitably, one of their criticisms is just that — it was preaching to the choir. But, there just aren’t that many family friendly films anymore that aren’t animated. So these do just fine by the people who love them.
As for Christian songs, some of the veteran crooners can be found on my list. But I must admit, I don’t listen to any contemporary music genre as much as I used to.
And, as a bonus, I pick my five favorite spiritual TV shows of all time.
Favorite Movies
“I Can Only Imagine” (2017): A touching film about the origin of my all-time favorite Christian song. Dennis Quaid is excellent as an abusive father.
“War Room” (2015): Despite the poor reviews, I and an overwhelming percent of viewers thought it was a powerful story. Unknown actress Karen Abercrombie is incredible.
“The Shack” (2017): One of my favorite actresses, Octavia Spencer, shines in another film the critics hated, but viewers loved. Good book, too, I’ve heard.
“The Case for Christ” (2017): An atheist Chicago Tribune journalist digs deep to disprove Christianity’s claims. Based on a true story, it’s pretty illuminating.
“Hacksaw Ridge” (2016): Another true story, it follows Desmond Doss, a Seventh Day Adventist who was against killing but supported the World War II effort.
“All Saints” (2017): These true stories resonate with me! In this one, a new pastor tries to save his small church in Tennessee.
“Breakthrough” (2019): Yup, another one. A boy falls through thin ice in Missouri and fights for his life behind his Christian family’s prayers.
“Courageous” (2011): One of the best movies by the Christian Kendrick brothers, it features some unusually gritty action and acting.
“God’s Not Dead” (2014): Christian college students face a professor who tests their faith. I liked the song better than the movie.
“Woodlawn” (2015): A combination Christian-sports movie set in 1973 Alabama, it stars Sean Astin at a high school facing race challenges.
The worst two:
- “Noah” (2014). When rocks came alive to take part in a bizarre battle scene, it got to be way too much for me.
- “Ben-Hur” (2016). Just the previews were enough to keep me away from this CGI-drenched remake.
Favorite Songs
“Need You Now (How Many Times),” Plumb (2013) Favorite line: How many times have you heard me cry out, “God please take this”?
“Reckless,” Jeremy Camp (2013) Favorite line: I won’t waste any more time; my life’s Yours it is not mine.
“Dear Younger Me,” MercyMe (2014) Favorite line: If I could tell you everything that I have learned so far; then you could be; one step ahead.
“10,000 Reasons,” Matt Redman (2012) Favorite line: You’re rich in love; and You’re slow to anger.
“We Believe,” Newsboys (2013) Favorite line: We believe in the resurrection; and He’s comin’ back again, we believe.
“Where I Belong,” Building 429 (2011) Favorite line: Take this world and give me Jesus; this is not where I belong.
“What A Beautiful Name,” Hillsong Worship (2017) Favorite line: You didn’t want heaven without us; so Jesus, You brought heaven down.
“Overwhelmed,” Big Daddy Weave (2012) Favorite line: God, I run into Your arms; unashamed because of mercy.
“Because He Lives (Amen),” Matt Maher (2015) Favorite line: Because He lives, Every fear is gone; I know He holds my life my future in His hands.
“Flawless,” MercyMe (2014) Favorite line: The cross has made; the cross has made you flawless.
Favorite TV shows
Since I seldom watch television anymore, this list is for all-time. These series have a Golden Rule feeling to them that seems almost quaint in this age of TV.
“7th Heaven” (1996-2007): l loved watching the early seasons of this show with our two young sons. It featured a pastor, his wife and seven children.
“God Friended Me” (2018-present): Features an atheist African American who gets social media friend suggestions from “God.” He and his quirky pals then go to the rescue of these people in need.
“Early Edition” (1996-2000): Kyle Chandler stars as a man who gets tomorrow’s paper dropped off on his doorstep, where he inevitably reads about someone in peril.
“Touched By An Angel” (1994-2003): Three angels are sent to earth to remind struggling earthlings that they are loved by God.
“Highway to Heaven” (1984-1989): An angel on probation (Michael Landon) teams up with an ex-cop on earth to do what all of the above do.