In 2015, during the first couple of months after I had taken the reins as features editor, I had a wild idea.
To accompany our leading Sunday Current story about a resurgence in Muppet-mania, what if these colorful creatures of felt were threaded throughout our entire section — bombing photos, infiltrating promotional in-house advertisements and popping up unexpectedly in the head shots of our columnists, as only mischievous Muppets would? (Occasionally, we can get away with that kind of nonsensical fun on the features desk.)
While each of our column writers — local and syndicated — with accompanying photographs of themselves responded with great enthusiasm to the thought of becoming “Muppetized,” the first to respond was Bruce Kauffmann.
In the email I had saved from him, he had only one inquiry: “Can I be Gonzo?”
Aside from Bruce’s fun and informative weekly column, “Bruce’s History Lesson,” that appeared each Sunday in our Current section, he always could be relied upon to not only exceed a deadline but also lead with a hint of fun and humor.
Of course, we obliged.
Sadly, Bruce passed away on July 18 at his home in Alexandria, Va., after a short battle with cancer. He was 72.
A history buff by hobby, as well as a speaker, author and syndicated columnist with his byline appearing in newspapers across the county, Bruce’s weekly offering delighted in what he called, “the oddities and ironies of history.”
While he came into writing naturally as an English major at the University of Virginia, history also proved a passion for Bruce.
An editorial director and director of communications for the American Gas Association in Washington, D.C., by day, he decided to pen “Bruce’s History Lesson” in 2001.
In the nearly two decades that followed, Bruce drummed up some of the quirkiest tales told and untold in history books, from presidents and politics to pivotal moments in sports, culture and the important social movements that shaped our world.
While educational, “Bruce’s History Lesson” always could be counted on to be entertaining, more than anything, offering a slice-of-life glimpse back at a moment in time that was easy to absorb and well-received by tri-state readers.
True to his work ethic, Bruce already had completed columns for the Telegraph Herald prior to his passing. While we’ll miss his prose among our pages, we’re honored to continue sharing his lessons through the end of this month.
Rest well, Bruce.
To browse some of Bruce’s previous columns, visit