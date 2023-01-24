The Dubuque Museum of Art, in partnership with the City of Dubuque Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs, will host the sixth annual Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival in Washington Square from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Volunteers are needed to stomp snow on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to prepare for the event. This will involve stomping snow in wooden forms to create blocks of snow.

