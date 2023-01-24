The Dubuque Museum of Art, in partnership with the City of Dubuque Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs, will host the sixth annual Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival in Washington Square from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12.
Volunteers are needed to stomp snow on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to prepare for the event. This will involve stomping snow in wooden forms to create blocks of snow.
Two shifts are available from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, will be reserved as a back-up volunteer day in case of inclement weather or if an additional work day is needed. Ten to 12 volunteers are needed for each shift, and groups from local businesses or service agencies are welcome.
Lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m., and an outdoor tent with a heater will be available for breaks. Volunteers who can only work a partial shift are welcome. Just indicate when and how long you can volunteer.
Recommended for you
Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather. Dressing in layers is recommended so you can remove or add layers to stay comfortable. Volunteers must be 18 or older and will be asked to sign a photo release and waiver of liability form.
Email or call Danielle Stowell, Winter Arts Coordinator for the Dubuque Museum of Art, at info@dbqart.org or 563-581-9688, with questions or to volunteer. Volunteers also can sign up through VolunteerDBQ at www.tinyurl.com/mr47kpkm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.