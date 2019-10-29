SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Teen Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are offered. Light snacks provided. For those in grades 6-12.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
“Overdue,” with filmmaker Stephen Folker, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A comedy-horror film made in Iowa. Director Stephen Folker will introduce the movie and answer questions after the showing. Free admission and free popcorn for the first 100 attendees.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts.
For ages 3-6.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These real-world skills can help advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous: Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details:
563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in; 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Holy Ghost Bingo, 6 p.m., 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
The Four Italian Tenors, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.