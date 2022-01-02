What's it worth on eBay? Let the music play

Finding value always comes down to locating a buyer willing to pay what the sellers believe is a fair price for something they no longer need or want.
Using eBay, we reach out to more than 182 million users worldwide, so finding that one buyer for that unique item is enhanced by the large number of potential buyers.
Today there are 1.7 billion active listings on eBay, which generated 27.5 billion in sales during the first quarter of 2021.
During the past two years, many of us have been spending more time at home either by choice or necessity. As we look forward to 2022, we’ll be looking to start or continue downsizing. One of the items that tends to be found in many homes are musical instruments.
Recently, a client consigned a vintage trombone made by Conn-Selmer in Elkhart, Ind. The student trombone was in fair, used condition with a case that protected it, but the case was in rough condition.
This instrument caught the attention of 100 people with seven becoming active bidders entering 27 bids. The winning bidder paid $409 for it.
