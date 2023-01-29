Use knowledge and experience as guides when facing uncertainty with friends or relatives. Your strength and assistance will put you in an excellent position to barter and persuade others to do and see things your way. Do your best to save money; it will ease stress and enhance your attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Emotions and mix-ups will leave you at odds. Verify information before you pass it along. If you focus on implementing positive changes, it will help you dodge an argument. Stick close to home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.