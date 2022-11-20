If your birthday is today: Stop worrying about change and embrace whatever comes your way. A positive attitude will help you sail through challenges. Thrive on problems, and you’ll find and initiate solutions, making you the go-to person in your personal and professional circles. Let your creative imagination and innovative spirit lead the way. Trust and believe in yourself; doors will open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Fix up your space to suit your needs. A change of pace will give you more time to enjoy life’s little pleasures. Make plans with a loved one and you’ll get the chance to share ideas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.