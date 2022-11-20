If your birthday is today: Stop worrying about change and embrace whatever comes your way. A positive attitude will help you sail through challenges. Thrive on problems, and you’ll find and initiate solutions, making you the go-to person in your personal and professional circles. Let your creative imagination and innovative spirit lead the way. Trust and believe in yourself; doors will open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Fix up your space to suit your needs. A change of pace will give you more time to enjoy life’s little pleasures. Make plans with a loved one and you’ll get the chance to share ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Discuss prospects with someone close to you. You’ll get a different perspective on something you want to pursue. An adjustment will be necessary to deal with possible risks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think big, but when it comes time to act, be moderate and stick to a budget you can afford. A change of scenery will give you a different perspective that encourages you to play it safe.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Invest in your physical, emotional and mental well-being. If you don’t like the direction you are heading, turn around. Think about what makes you happy and follow your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): What you want and what you get won’t coincide. Consider your options and adjust whatever is getting in your way. A clear passage will make it easier to reach your destination on time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take on a physical challenge, invest in yourself through educational pursuits or update your appearance. Look at what’s trending, and you’ll find a way to get ahead. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Settle on something; if you are inconsistent, someone will lose faith in your ability to get things done on time. Don’t show signs of uncertainty; step up and make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Promote what you have to offer. Attending a conference will position you to meet people who share your insight and interests. It’s OK to be ambitious, and your enthusiasm will garner support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful how you handle emotional situations. Be a good listener, but don’t get in the middle of someone else’s fight. Put more thought into maintaining your position and reputation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get together with friends or relatives. The information you gather will provide insight into something that interests you. Don’t let a change someone makes interfere with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might want to reinvent yourself, but first examine what you have going for you and what you enjoy doing, and find a plan that makes you happy without taking an unnecessary risk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Attend a function that allows you to mingle with the people who have the information you want. Ask questions and use your conversational talents to their best effect.
