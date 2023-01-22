Steaming hot casseroles. Crunchy fried chicken. Ooey gooey macaroni and cheese. Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
There are certain foods that captivate both our taste buds and our memories, reminding us of home or inspiring feelings of happiness with the first bite.
According to Merriam-Webster, comfort food is defined as “food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal.”
“It’s sort of a food that reminds us of the past in some way, most likely of childhood or a time when people were taking care of us,” said Leslie Shalabi, co-owner of Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque. “You feel emotionally good when you eat it.”
Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque’s Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto’s Place in Galena, Ill., said comfort foods can also create a sense of familiarity in an unknown environment.
“It’s something that can make you feel like you’re not out of place,” he said. “For example, on Brazen’s menu, fried chicken is probably the number one comfort option that we have. I feel like if you come to Brazen, you may feel intimidated or unsure if you haven’t been there before, but the fried chicken is that instant comfort that almost anybody can relate to. They’re familiar with what that is.”
Shalabi said comfort foods are usually warm and hearty, like stews, soups and casseroles, and are more common during the cold months.
“We need to be nourished a different way in the wintertime, at least in the Midwest, and so we have these heartier, more filling meals that help us feel more satisfied,” she said.
Regional classics
Although comfort food is to some extent dependent on the individual and the cuisines they enjoyed as a child, there are certain menu items that can conjure up comfort for an entire community.
For Shalabi, the classic Dubuque staple turkey-and-dressing sandwiches comes to mind.
Dubuque store, Cremer’s Meats, is credited with introducing the sandwiches at a church festival in the 1970s, although they say they didn’t invent them. The mixture of turkey, stuffing and gravy on a bun is now found at fundraisers, potlucks and picnics citywide.
“I think comfort food can be very regional, or even town-specific, and that’s definitely one of those things,” Shalabi said.
Each of the tri-states has its own claims to comfort food fame, from deep dish pizza in Illinois to cheese curds in Wisconsin and Maid-Rite or “loose meat” sandwiches, which originated in Muscatine, Iowa.
Scharpf offered the classic cheese-and-sauce-covered triangle as a Midwestern comfort food.
“I think pizza, in this part of the United States, probably has to be one of the No. 1 staples of comfort food, and I think that’s because it can come in a variety of shapes, sizes and ingredients,” he said.
E-conolight, a seller of indoor and outdoor LED lighting, identified more than 100 comfort foods and used Google Trends to determine which were most popular in each state based on search volume in 2020.
According to their results, the top searched comfort food main dish in Iowa was tater tot casserole, while Illinois diners favored grilled cheese and Wisconsinites craved chicken and mushroom soup.
When it came to comfort food side dishes, green bean casserole was the most searched menu item in both Iowa and Wisconsin, with garlic bread claiming the crown in Illinois.
And for desserts, Iowa and Wisconsin residents searched most often for monkey bread — a soft, sticky, cinnamon-flavored pastry — while strawberry shortcake was most popular in Illinois.
A twist on the familiar
While familiarity might be the name of the game in developing a comfort food, variety can also provide much needed spice and sophistication, according to Shalabi and Scharpf.
Unique twists on hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches and mashed potatoes often tempt diners with more adventurous palates who still crave the traditional menu items with which they grew up.
“You start off as a child loving mac and cheese in its most simple form, and now when you look around at restaurants, it’s very common to see these adult mac and cheeses, where you start putting crab or shrimp or pulled pork in it,” Scharpf said. “It offers an avenue for people to tap into comfort, but then puts them on a little journey of something unique or different.”
Shalabi said most of Convivium’s menu is “based on the idea of comfort food or at least familiar food, with a twist.”
She pointed to the restaurant’s “Better Burger,” which is topped not with ketchup but with homemade tomato jam, and their sweet potato pancakes, made with almond milk and gluten-free flour in addition to the orange vegetable.
Convivium also offers cooking classes in various categories, including “Comfort Food for Company,” which consists of three menus with delicacies from herb-roasted chicken and rosemary garlic potatoes to lasagna roll-ups, oven-braised beef and caramelized bananas with vanilla ice cream.
And during Convivium’s weekly casserole giveaway, which distributes 250 casseroles each week to those in need, Shalabi makes sure to include recipes with vegetables like kale, lentils and more.
“I try to stay away from too much judgmental language around food, but (comfort foods) are often high calorie foods, low on vegetables, high on the meat and potatoes,” she said. “We’re trying to maybe move people along that spectrum, taking one step by using vegetables and all these things that can be very filling and also fall into this comfort food category … because if you can develop those palates early on, that becomes their definition of comfort food.”
