PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., will present “Francis Johansen: A Retrospective,” from Thursday, June 16, through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Johansen was a Platteville native whose artwork explored architecture, consumerism and the human form. His first professional show was at the Rountree Gallery in 1994 when he was 23 years old.

The exhibit will showcase some of the immense number of works he created before his death in 2005.

An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The gallery will host a closing reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

The show will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 to 2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.

For more information, visit www.rountreegallery.org or email rountreegallery@gmail.com.

