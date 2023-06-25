I’ve seen London, I’ve seen France, I’ve seen people on beaches without their underpants. But my most memorable trip was when I was 5 and trekked with my family in our copper-colored Chevy from Des Moines to Colorado.

My sister and I ate bag lunches, played 20 Questions and listened to our parents recite poetry as we rode along pinching each other in the backseat. The wind was behind us and the hospitality of our Aunt Mildred up ahead.

Recommended for you

Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at

rachristian3026@yahoo.com.

Tags