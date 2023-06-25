I’ve seen London, I’ve seen France, I’ve seen people on beaches without their underpants. But my most memorable trip was when I was 5 and trekked with my family in our copper-colored Chevy from Des Moines to Colorado.
My sister and I ate bag lunches, played 20 Questions and listened to our parents recite poetry as we rode along pinching each other in the backseat. The wind was behind us and the hospitality of our Aunt Mildred up ahead.
She lived with her husband and “passel of kids” in a small cabin on the slope of a big mountain. Before the trip she sent a letter with highly detailed directions that were oft-repeated in singsong in the car on subsequent vacations to other locations: “If ya get to the Nifty Nook, you’ve gone too far.”
It was a thrill to agonize over buying an Indian maiden doll at the Nifty Nook with my saved-up allowance after we arrived. Another pleasure was to pretend-drive junked cars on Aunt Mildred’s little slope of heaven with my handsome older boy cousins.
Aunt Mildred cooked up a storm and delighted us by eating corn on the cob with her false teeth out. We were sheltered little girls who loved seeing our aunt wear her husband’s worn-out dress hat for shade and shuffle cards in a lightning-fast blur. And we loved throwing balls for the stray mutts that also took advantage of Aunt Mildred’s hospitality.
There was no running water in the cabin, so we made enthusiastic use of a rusty, sluggish outdoor pump. How shocked I was when we were preparing for a trek into town. Aunt Mildred lined up all her kids and gave each a mild swat.
“What did they do?” I whispered to my mother in horror.
Aunt Mildred overheard and answered ominously, “Nothing … yet.”
After our sojourns when we were back at the cabin, we played endless rounds of cards. Aunt Mildred thrilled us with her shuffling prowess and shrewd cardplaying.
At night, she entertained us by telling stories about her early life that she called “childhoods.” A preacher’s daughter who often worried and bewildered her kind and proper parents, she hated school. She had spent the first couple of weeks of 10th grade hiding out in a restroom stall all day, sitting cross-legged on the toilet to avoid detection.
After she was caught, her parents eventually permitted her to drop out of school. At age 16 she eloped and with her husband made her way to Colorado.
Not only did I have a blast on that trip to visit her, but I also learned a lesson: Therapy is seldom needed if you learn to be yourself. Readers, what was your most memorable trip?
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at