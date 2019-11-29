“Frosty the Snowman,” 7 p.m. on CBS
In this animated classic, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, the legendary snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose. Frosty comes to life when a magician’s hat lands on his head. With the help of children, he heads for the North Pole before he melts — but he’s pursued by the magician, who wants his hat back. Billy De Wolfe supplies the voice of the magician, and Jimmy Durante narrates the tale. “Frosty Returns,” a ‘1992 sequel, immediately follows.
“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” 7 p.m. on HALL
This third installment in the “Christmas in Evergreen” yuletide movie franchise stars Maggie Lawson as Katie, a novelist and freelance writer who is assigned to write a magazine piece on the idyllic holiday hamlet of the title. Initially, the place sounds just too good to be true, but as Katie spends time there doing interviews for her article, she falls under the spell of Evergreen and its residents., especially handsome Ben (Paul Greene). Holly Robinson Peete, Jill Wagner, Ashley Williams, Barbara Niven and Rukiya Bernard co-star.
“Staging Christmas,” 7 p.m. on LIFE
Lori (Soleil Moon Frye), who stages homes on the real estate market to enhance their sales appeal, is caught off guard when she gets an unusual commission: Everett (George Stults), a wealthy widower, isn’t trying to sell his home, but he wants her to really spruce up the place to lift the spirits of his daughter, Maddie, who misses her mother. As Lori grows closer to father and daughter on this job, she produces a Christmas that’s even more perfect than requested. Jaleel White also stars in this 2019 romance.