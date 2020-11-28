SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a series of events in December via the virtual platform, Zoom.
- Suzanne Holtz, music therapist at Hospice of Dubuque, will lead “The Healing Power of Music: Making Connections in Difficult Times” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
- Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead a series of virtual microretreats that invite participants to be attentive and compassionate, pause and appreciate each faith-based season as it mirrors the natural changing cycle of seasons. It will begin with “Pause: A Season to Breathe” and “Season of Waiting” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12. Future sessions will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, “Season of Release”; and Saturday, April 10, “Season of Hope.” The fee is $25, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
- “Into the Darkness: Winter Solstice” will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Participants will listen to and engage with reflections, poetry and song. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
To register, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.