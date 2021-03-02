Actor Darryl Van Leer and comedian Tommy Ryman will kick off the University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s Spring 2021 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series this month, according to a press release.
“More Than a Pipe Dream: A Socially Distanced Season” will feature paid livestream access to performances via ticketed admission for the general public. In-person performances will be restricted to only UD faculty, staff and students this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- “Darryl Van Leer presents The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Based on the writings of King, “The Norm of Greatness” opens with narration describing the Montgomery bus boycott, given in his sermon, “Early Days.” The performance also includes King’s “I Have A Dream,” “The Drum Major Instinct,” “The Eulogy” and “I See the Promise Land.”
Van Leer has been performing his one-man dramatizations that he writes, directs and produces for more that 20 years. He has performed at more than 300 universities in the United States and has been honored with awards from the National Association for Campus Activities and Campus Activities Today.
- Comedian Tommy Ryman will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Minnesota-raised Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He regularly can be heard on SiriusXM and iHeartRadio. His latest album, “Having the Time of My Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes comedy charts. He also has a comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy and has worked alongside comedians including Louie Anderson, Maria Bamford, Hannibal Buress and Nick Swardson.
Livestream access for both shows is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. A livestream subscription bundle, at $49, also is available for each of the five paid livestreams. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennet St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Paid livestream events include 48 hours of “on demand” access following the scheduled performance times.