Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor, Hank Green, Dutton
4. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
5. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
2. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
3. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
4. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
Mass Market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
Early & Middle
Grade Readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
4. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
4. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
5. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
Children’s Series
1. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet