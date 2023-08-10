Do you know what word is defined by this definition?
“The practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.”
The dictionary welcomed the contemporary term “adulting,” in 2014. It’s a new word to define an old-fashioned practice. Whether taking out the trash before it overflows to avoid unwelcome insects in your home or paying bills on time to avoid penalty fees, people of all generations eventually have learned how to be accountable for life’s responsibilities.
Another “adulting” task is to be accountable to documents that define you, whether personal or financial. If you do not know the routing number of your bank, you run the risk of depositing your paycheck to the wrong institution. If you do not know the due dates of bills, you could pay unnecessary fees.
Where do you keep all of your crucial life documents? You might be like some of my friends who have them “somewhere.” I recommend that you not be this risky in your approach to life. Instead, create a tool that is your one-stop shop. This tool will help you stay organized and accountable for every mundane task — a “Portfolio of all Portfolios.”
A portfolio is a collection of documents. For instance:
• Investment portfolio: A collection of your investment accounts.
• Career portfolio: A collection of your career accomplishments.
• Creative portfolio: A collection of your artistic creations.
Rather than creating multiple files or binders, create one location to store all your collections.
When my children were 14 years old, they each found a way to earn income. My son had his own doggy daycare business, and my daughter babysat for neighbors. The influx of income created a field trip opportunity to the bank to open their own checking and savings accounts. They returned home with a stack of papers and asked, “What should I do with this?”
I stressed the importance of keeping the paperwork in a safe location and what we could do to organize it. We grabbed a three-ring binder and three-hole punch, labeled the binder “Portfolio” and put it on their bookshelf.
When each child turned 16, car insurance papers were added, then school loan documents, renter insurance policies and investment statements. The list will continue to grow. Learning it when they were younger might have saved them from some hard lessons.
Even if you did not create this tool in your young adult years, it is not too late. Sort through your files, pull out important documents, and create your Portfolio of All Portfolios. Imagine life without the stress of searching for crucial documents.
Benjamin Franklin once said, “A place for everything, everything in its place.”
Being successfully organized means you can quickly locate what you’re looking for.
Recently, I asked my adult children if they still use their portfolios — thankfully, they said yes. My daughter says she sees it as a nonnegotiable.
“Where else would I keep all my bill receipts and investment forms?”
When you don’t know what to do with important papers, three-hole punch it and add a new section to your portfolio binder. Organization is simple when you intentionally create a one-stop shop.