MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Author Tom Montgomery Fate, a Maquoketa native, will return to the tri-states for a weekend of events, including a memoir workshop and a reading from his latest book, “The Long Way Home: Tours and Discoveries.”
Fate, 62, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., has many fond memories of growing up in Maquoketa.
“We moved there in 1970,” he said. “My dad was the congregational minister at the church there for about 20 years. So I was there from grade school through college.”
Fate taught creative writing and literature at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn for more than 30 years. A professor emeritus of the school, he continues to teach part time and will be bringing those skills to a memoir workshop during his visit.
“It’s an introductory workshop,” he said. “A writer of any level will feel comfortable being a part of it. What I focus on is trying to get the participants to frame a few moments from their lives that are emotionally charged moments or even ordinary moments that are important to them, and then figure out what to do with them. Whether that’s a poem or an essay or a short story, I want to inspire folks to write.”
Fate gave an example of how a simple moment in time can be fleshed out into an emotional, expressive piece of writing.
“Teaching my son how to ride a bike,” he said. “I started describing that moment, and then I realize that I was pushing him forward, but trying to keep him from falling at the same time. That’s what hard and beautiful about parenting. You’re trying to hold them up, but you’re encouraging them to move forward, too.”
“The Long Way Home” is Fate’s sixth work of creative nonfiction, and contains vignettes of life moments, including time spent as a “weekend monk” at New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, and fishing along the Maquoketa River as a youth with his father. There are also essays with settings far from Iowa — the Philippines, Canada and Nicaragua.
“I like this idea that ‘home’ can be both a noun and a verb,” Fate said. “Birds can be both on their way somewhere and home. They’re on their way to a nesting ground or a feeding ground, and they’re home. It can be both a journey and a destination. That’s the underlying theme of the book.”
Fate said our current social climate can make it hard to find quiet space to write, both literally and figuratively.
“Screens are pulling us left and right all the time,” he said. “To clear your mind and be attentive, which is what writing requires, is difficult in our modern culture.”
Fate will be busy with upcoming speaking engagements this year for “The Long Way Home.” He said his schedule has about 40 events so far. And while that might sound exhausting, he enjoys talking to the public about his work.
“Whenever I meet folks, the whole thing is really about why I write,” he said. “I write to teach myself and my readers how to pay attention. I think that is a worthy cause in and of itself.”
