University of Dubuque Heritage Center will continue its Live(stream) with Heritage Center series with pianist Alpin Hong at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at @
UDBQMedia on YouTube.
Hong has crafted a career sharing his combination of technique, emotional range and humor on stages throughout the world. In recent years, he also appeared as a guest soloist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Heritage Center staff will interview Hong and stream a live performance, which also will include a surprise guest.
Held this fall, Live(stream) with Heritage Center is an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the music through Heritage Center’s social media. The series features interviews by Heritage Center staff with special guest artists and live music presentations. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes.
While the series is free, donations are accepted through the Friends of Heritage Center at www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/BecomeaFriendofHeritageCenter.
To request a direct link, call 563-589-3432.