If your birthday is today: Being observant will help you gain insight into the trends that are happening this year. Preparation will turn into progress as doors begin to open and lead to your next adventure. Don't hesitate to follow your heart and intuition. Don't dwell on what's past; live in the moment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You can dodge a bullet if you refrain from sharing your opinion. Listen, learn and choose your battles wisely. Don't waste time on a dead-end project.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Discuss your thoughts and feelings. It's important that the people you are dealing with know your plans if you want to get the support you need to be successful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Insincerity is apparent when dealing with matters that concern money, settlements and expectations. Don't dismiss your intuition. If something doesn't seem right, ask questions. Avoid being manipulated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't start your day on the wrong foot. Put emotional negativity on the back burner and embrace the things that can bring you the rewards you desire. Choose love over discord.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You can waste time arguing, or you can focus on making personal gains, expanding your interests and contributing to something worthwhile. Maintain a positive attitude.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't stir up trouble or take part in someone else's chaos. You'll make gains if you use ingenuity when handling your finances, approaching your responsibilities and taking care of your health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get on board and make things happen. Don't leave your future in someone else's hands. Be a part of the process. Your contribution matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change someone makes may not sit well with you, but if you go about your business and do your own thing, you will feel satisfied with your accomplishments. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) If someone questions you, offer only what's necessary. Remain in control and protect yourself against theft. Be smart and equitable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share your stories, dreams and intentions with a loved one. The insight and thoughtfulness you get in return will help you bring your plans to the forefront.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Broaden your horizons, learn all you can, build your stamina and endurance, and prepare for inevitable changes. Don't be fooled by someone using temptation or manipulation to lead you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen and learn. The information you pick up will help you mold your ideas and strengths into something beneficial. A positive change is heading your way. Romance is accentuated.
October 21