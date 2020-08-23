When the COVID-19 pandemic hit full swing in the U.S. in March, I knew two things: One, I was going to be knocking around the house a lot more than usual. And two, I needed to come up with some long-term projects for both mine and my housemates’ sanity.
One of those projects was the building of an arcade cabinet — mentioned ad nauseam in prior columns. Another was a gradual refit of the second floor of our house. And a third was creating a home media server.
What I didn’t realize at the time was that one of the most important projects was one I’ve been involved with consistently for a decade.
The year 2020, for all its faults, is when my gaming group turns 10.
It’s an achievement that makes me feel both old and proud. Well, especially old because when someone brought it up while chatting on Discord recently, no one could remember what year we started, much less a month. A lot of head scratching and “remember when”-ing ensued.
In that time, one of us has started going gray. Combined, we have moved domiciles a total of six times. Three of us have gotten married. And I lost several pounds of hair, then gained those pounds back as a “dad bod.”
Good times, all. Momentous in some ways — my haircut nearly ground the TH newsroom to halt when it was unveiled for the first time — but the one constant was the group.
Only by backtracking from the premiere of “Game of Thrones” in 2011 — we watched the first season as a group on Sunday evenings — could we pinpoint 2010 as the year that it all began.
And, to be fair, one of the unacknowledged rules of the group is that we keep it fairly casual.
For example, the meeting time has never been firmly set. Instead, the first person who is ready to chuck some dice (or flop some cards) sends out a text seeing where everyone else is at. People then, one by one, arrive at the designated game location (or Discord at the moment) and play commences when everyone has arrived.
It’s low investment in some ways — a plus considering it’s a way to de-stress — but high investment in its longevity.
And we haven’t let the state of the world get in the way too much.
During the pandemic, we’ve been playing a lot of online games that normally would get queued up via a tabletop, some cardboard and dice.
In fact, the world of online board games is surprisingly diverse. Nearly a dozen of the board games that sit on my shelf also are sitting on digital shelves waiting to be played without having to breathe Funyun breath on anyone. Or, spill a pint of beer into a game box.
Websites that include multiple games, such as Board Game Arena, Yucata and Tabletopia and other sites that are dedicated to single games, like Dominion, means there are not just options but also enough variety to keep a dedicated gaming group going.
In the end. like all projects and good things, it will come to an end.
But for the time being, here’s to a decade well wasted and hopefully at least another to come.