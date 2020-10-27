With one of the most important presidential elections in American history just a week away, four current exhibits at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium curated by the Dubuque County Historical Society are taking a look at our political past, with the hope of starting conversations about our political future.
Cristin Waterbury, director of curatorial services for the Dubuque County Historical Society, said the exhibits not only explore the history of our election process but encourage visitors to tie that history to the present.
“Some of the exhibits look at the common threads between equity and inclusion,” she said. “And how not to wait for the world around you to change, but to encourage participation, and how everybody can play a role.”
Two of the exhibits — “Hard Won, Not Done” and “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Resistance” — commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“Hard Won, Not Done” takes a look at local leaders Anna Lawther and Mary Newbury Adams among them, whose names have become synonymous with the Dubuque suffrage movement.
“The exhibit commemorates and recognizes the anniversary,” said Waterbury. “But we also tried to tell the stories of some of the women locally who pushed the envelope for their time. We wanted to inspire and promote conversation about equity in general and what that means.”
Being a Smithsonian affiliate has offered the opportunity to tap into the vast number of exhibits and resources of the Washington, D.C.-based museum.
“’Votes for Women: A Portrait of Resistance’ is an additional exhibit from the Smithsonian,” said Waterbury. “Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery created a much larger exhibit, then created a set of panels from that exhibit that we have access to.”
That exhibit includes portraits of the movement’s national pioneers, including Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul and Iowa native Carrie Chapman Catt.
Another panel exhibit, “Choosing to Participate,” was created specifically by the Smithsonian for its affiliates.
“That exhibit is geared toward an older demographic for middle school and up age range,” said Waterbury. “It encourages asking questions and starting a dialogue about how little things can make a big difference.”
The fourth exhibit, “Campaigning: The Road to Office,” gave Waterbury the opportunity to highlight several artifacts from DCHS’s collection, including a chair used by Abraham Lincoln in 1854 when he debated Stephen Douglas in Peoria, Ill., during the Illinois U.S. Senate race, an election that he lost.
“That’s a way for us to talk about how debates play a role in the political process,” said Waterbury. “The chair was donated to us in 1975 by the great-great-niece of a gentleman who was the editor of the Peoria Journal.”
Other artifacts in the exhibit include political buttons and posters and even a few homemade hats from 1960 supporting John F. Kennedy for president.
“A lot of it is focused on media and how political candidates promoted and advertised themselves,” Waterbury said. “You can really see how the slogans and styles changed over time.”
Waterbury emphasized that the exhibits were designed to appeal to all age groups.
“We try, as often as we can, to make our exhibits as accessible as possible, for the widest possible audience,” she said. “There are some things that might be above some age groups, but looking at these exhibits with parents or grandparents, there are things that will be appealing and spark a conversation. They can transcend almost any age group. With older kids and with adults, there are more and more layers to explore.”
“Campaigning: The Road to Office” will be on display on the second floor of the National River Center through the election.
The other three exhibits will be on display through the end of the year in the Mississippi River Building.
“These exhibits explain what happened historically, and what’s happening all around us right now,” said Waterbury. “That’s really what we want to do — to get people thinking. To make those connections in history to their own lives and to our community.”
For more information on the Dubuque County Historical Society exhibits, visit www.rivermuseum.org.