Chrissy Teigen took to social media in July 2022 to reveal she’d marked one year of sobriety. Her choice turns out to be one we all might consider, according to new alcohol guidelines issued by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. They state that no amount is healthy — based on recent research.

A study published in JAMA last year showed that in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, excessive alcohol use resulted in around 140,000 deaths annually. Forty percent were from acute causes like car crashes, but the majority were from chronic conditions caused by alcohol, such as liver disease, cancer and heart disease. Other studies show alcohol damages cells lining your blood vessels and allows other cells to become cancerous. It also damages DNA’s telomeres, accelerating aging.

Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

