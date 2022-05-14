If your birthday is today: Embrace change and find a way to turn a negative into a positive. Trust in your ability to get things done and refuse to let anyone meddle or mislead you. Offer a broad outline.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't worry if you meet with opposition. A debate will offer insight into how others think and what they can do. Choose your words wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do the work yourself to avoid disappointment. Keep doing what you do best, and everything else will fall into place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll get plenty of attention if you let your creative imagination take the reins. Keep your plans simple and affordable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Explore new possibilities and help someone in need. Look for a way to get things done without getting into an emotional battle. Listen to concerns and complaints and offer fair solutions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to the people you care about most. A kind gesture will pave the way to unexpected support and hands-on help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll stand out at a social event and gather information that will help you make a personal decision. Romance will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An emotional matter will surface if you get together with a friend, relative or loved one. Stubbornness may prove to be a virtue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Someone will use emotional tactics to push you into something questionable. Be strong. Put your energy into self-improvements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Go about your business. If you don't make a fuss, you'll avoid interference. Don't put your health at risk.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Go over your investments. It's important to know where you stand before you make a move or go along with a change someone wants to make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Go over documents and leave nothing to chance. Once you know where you stand you will recognize what you need to do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Assess your current personal situation, and you'll come up with a great idea. A change of routine will help you get your priorities straight.