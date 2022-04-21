The Julien Winds will present its first concert in nearly two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dubuque-based adult ensemble will perform in conjunction with the Clarke University Wind Ensemble at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke University campus.

The Julien Winds, which performed at Carnegie Hall in 2018, is comprised of more than 40 musicians from across the tri-states.

For more information, visit julienwinds.org.

