Plans are underway at the Dubuque County Historical Society to create a large-scale virtual fundraiser for the organization’s properties, including the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Mathias Ham Historic Site, as well as organizational programs and initiatives aimed at stewarding history, promoting conservation and supporting STEM.
The event, “Captain’s Ball: Night with the Museum,” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, with a pre-show beginning at 5:45.
During the 90-minute event, the Dubuque County Historical Society will highlight new animal ambassadors, historic improvements, new conservation partnerships, behind-the-scenes locations, artifacts, endangered species efforts and more.
For more information, visit
www.rivermuseum.com/captainsball, the organization’s Facebook page @rivermuseum or call
563-557-9545.