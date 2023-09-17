An antique mission oak arts and crafts side table is a piece of furniture that hails from the arts and crafts movement, which was prominent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, particularly in the United States. Mission-style furniture is known for its simple, functional design and emphasis on craftsmanship and quality materials.
Here are some key characteristics of an antique mission oak arts and crafts side table:
Material: These tables typically are made from oak, a sturdy and durable wood that was commonly used during this period. The oak often is finished with a medium to dark stain that enhances its grain and gives it a warm, rich appearance.
Design: Mission-style furniture is characterized by clean lines, straight angles and minimal ornamentation. These pieces often feature square or rectangular shapes with simple, geometric details. The focus is on the natural beauty of the wood and the craftsmanship.
Joinery: Craftspeople who created mission-style furniture took pride in their joinery techniques. You might find features like mortise-and-tenon joints, which are strong and visually distinctive.
Finish: The finish usually is a clear varnish or shellac that highlights the wood’s natural grain.
Functionality: Mission-style furniture is designed to be practical and functional. Side tables often have one or more drawers for storage and a flat, rectangular top for placing items like lamps, books, or decorations.
Value: The value of such a side table can vary widely depending on factors such as its rarity, condition, provenance and the demand among collectors. Well-preserved, authentic pieces can be quite valuable.
When buying or evaluating an antique mission side table, it’s important to consider its authenticity, condition and provenance. This attractive side table exhibits many of the characteristics of the mission oak arts and crafts style. This table sold for $202.50 on eBay, with the Pasadena, Calif., buyer paying $185 to have it shipped there.
