Oak table

This mission oak arts and crafts side table recently sold on eBay for more than $200.

 Contributed

An antique mission oak arts and crafts side table is a piece of furniture that hails from the arts and crafts movement, which was prominent in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, particularly in the United States. Mission-style furniture is known for its simple, functional design and emphasis on craftsmanship and quality materials.

Here are some key characteristics of an antique mission oak arts and crafts side table:

