Def Leppard wailed “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” but if the band knew the risks that sugar posed, not just to their love life, but their life itself, they may not have been so enthusiastic about getting more of the sweetener.
Two studies reinforce what I have been saying for years — added sugar is one of the most harmful food additives, fueling inflammation, chronic diseases like diabetes, heart woes, and sexual dysfunction, and causing premature aging inside and out.
The first is an epidemiologic study published in JAMA that found that when postmenopausal women had one or more sugar-sweetened drinks a day, they were 78% more likely to develop liver cancer and die from chronic liver disease than women who had three or fewer sweetened beverages monthly. Not as solid as a randomized, controlled trial would be, but the degree of increase in risk makes one believe it may reflect reality.
The second epidemiologic study, released in Frontiers in Nutrition, found that participants who got more than 25% of their total calorie intake (yikes, that’s enormous!) from added sugar were 88% more likely to develop kidney stones compared to folks who got only 5% of their calories from added sugars. Again, not a randomized controlled study, but the difference in risks is so great that where there’s smoke there may be fire.
So, ditch sweetened beverages and foods with added sugars and tune into LongevityPlaybook.com for solid information on how to live younger longer — and the great tasting foods and drinks that will help you do that.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.