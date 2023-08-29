Def Leppard wailed “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” but if the band knew the risks that sugar posed, not just to their love life, but their life itself, they may not have been so enthusiastic about getting more of the sweetener.

Two studies reinforce what I have been saying for years — added sugar is one of the most harmful food additives, fueling inflammation, chronic diseases like diabetes, heart woes, and sexual dysfunction, and causing premature aging inside and out.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

