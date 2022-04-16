The Northeast Iowa Council of the Boys Scouts of America awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to 34 area scouts in 2021.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, 11 of which are required. They also plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project benefiting a school, religious institution or the community.
The scout then appears before a Board of Review with the District Eagle Board to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank awarded by the Boy Scouts.
“Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people learn new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities,” said Melissa Neuhaus, Northeast Iowa Council’s district executive for marketing and exploring. “These benefits are invaluable to everyone, and we are thrilled that 34 young adults earned the Eagle Scout rank in 2021.”
These 2021 Eagle Scouts were honored at the council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 27:
Alex Burds, Troop 5, constructed and installed three bat houses at Heritage Pond Campground, John Deere Proving Grounds and Bowstring Wildlife Area.
Nathaniel Fisher, Troop 7, cleared an area on Heritage Trail to construct a lookout at Split Rock, which included a concrete pad and two benches.
Thomas B. Flynn, Troop 94, constructed and mounted a Little Free Library in Asbury.
Nicholas Gibbs, Troop 39, removed moss and scrubbed several headstones clean at Fairview Cemetery in Earlville.
Joseph Hager, Troop 86, completed an invasive species removal around the Bellevue State Park Lodge and removed overgrown trees and vegetation along the road leading to the lodge.
Owen Henkes, Troop 47, built dispenser stations for dog waste at parks in Lansing.
Kyle Henneberry, Troop 60, removed and replaced rotted railroad ties used as steps and added crushed limestone along a trail in New Wine Park in Dyersville.
Tyler Jaeger, Troop 94, built a handicap-accessible picnic table on a concrete slab at Dubuque Water Sports Club.
Tyler Kaalberg, Troop 29, built wreath storage for St. John’s Lutheran Church in Monticello, constructing boxes on wheels with shelves to hold the wreaths.
Caleb Kass, Troop 7, constructed an ADA-compliant gaga ball pit, installed an ADA-compliant doorway and wall toppers at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque.
Sam Kaufmann, Troop 94, built and hung seven kestrel houses in trees at Whitewater Canyon in Bernard, Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta and John Deere Proving Grounds in Dubuque.
Carl Kennicker, Troop 5, built and installed three barn owl houses at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, Bowstring Wildlife Area and the Farley section of Heritage Trail.
Ryan Kester, Troop 51, cleared several piles of old tires from the Bowstring Wildlife Area in Bernard and installed two concrete benches and a fire ring.
Marcus Leitzen, Troop 7, designed, constructed and installed a receptacle to collect worn American flags outside the Asbury Eagles Club.
Jacob Leytem, Troop 30, replaced 280 ceiling tiles and 140 cross bars in the Hopkinton Library that had been water-damaged and warped.
Ethan Manders, Troop 11, planted three shade trees at Irving Elementary School, working with the groundskeeper to choose placement and type of disease-resistant trees that would provide shade.
Matthew Mensen, Troop 34, designed an engraving, landscaped around a large rock at the Masonville Fire Department, constructed a retaining wall, laid washed rock, planted greenery and installed a flagpole.
Boris Miller, Troop 91, constructed a gaga ball pit at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque.
Johnathan O’Brien, Troop 7, planted 14 native trees and 768 native plants to enhance the area at Asbury Wedgewood Preserve.
Spencer Palm, Troop 91, sketched and painted a large map of the U.S. in the Resurrection Catholic Church parking lot for students and teachers to use.
Tristan Pfiffner, Troop 69, removed and replaced the flagpole at Cole Park in Bellevue, building a cement path and a brick surround behind the flagpole area.
Hunter Preston, Troop 48, replaced 35 water bars on the Calcite Trail at Mines of Spain, placed stone on the path to level it and replaced a retaining wall.
Gordon Rath, Troop 14, constructed a bike rack and installed two rain gardens with native plants along the trail at Gramercy Park in East Dubuque, Ill.
Drew Richards, Troop 64, planted 10 white pines trees along the campground road in Waukon, providing a natural barrier between the road and the campground.
Ryan Schlarmann, Troop 60, worked with a forester to research and identify 25 trees at the Dyersville Sportsmen’s Club. Ordered, painted and attached markers to the trees.
Joseph Schlickman II, Troop 14, worked with an engineer to create a newly graded pathway, set the foundation and build a bridge to the new tree observation area at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Joseph Schmelzer, Troop 40, completed trail maintenance at Pikes Peak State Park in McGregor, leading volunteers in replacing and tamping down limestone on each step of a stairway trail that had eroded.
Alexander Schonhoff-Schmitt, Troop 7, built and installed three bat houses around Bergfeld Pond.
Caleb Spires, Troop 91, built a theater prop shop organizer for Hempstead High School by constructing wood platforms and shelving units.
Nicholas Stavroplus, Troop 32, raised a 17-foot flagpole and added landscaping around it at the Driftless Area Wetland Center.
Nicholas Stocks, Troop 34, replaced raised flower beds, repainted a picnic table and put down cement pavers between planter beds at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Cole Thill, Troop 94, constructed and installed 12 bat houses at John Deere Proving Grounds.
Ben Vannorsdel, Troop 22, set a concrete pad and built a changing room at the John Deere Proving Ground Bike Park.
Kaden Wehrenberg, Troop 94, renovated Sageville Elementary School’s outdoor classroom area, replacing a table and building and sealing stools to accommodate more seating.