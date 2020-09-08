Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater will host its third virtual comedy, “Nothing Good Happens After Midnight,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 19,
via the theater’s Facebook page.
The performance will be directed by Artistic Associate Sue Flogel.
In the play by Laurie Allen, bride-to-be Savannah learns the hard way that being quarantined alone in her apartment does not mix well with pre-wedding jitters. With her fiancé, Billy, quarantined with his parents, she relies on video conference calls with Billy and her parents for support. However, one fateful night, a pair of scissors and a poor attempt at hair dressing jeopardizes the festivities.
The cast will include Matt Tompkins, Cathy Goodman, Megan Lenstra and Andrew Sear.
The performances are free, but donations will be accepted. Due to copyright restrictions, videos of the performances will not remain online. Viewers must log on to Facebook during the scheduled performance times.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.
belltowertheater.net or the Bell Tower Theater on Facebook.