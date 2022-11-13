If your birthday is today: Take a front-row seat and make the most of whatever situation you find yourself in this year. A change will tempt you, but uncertainty will hold you back. Considering what moves you most will help you make time-sensitive decisions. Take care of domestic issues, and you’ll gain respect and a position of power. Live, learn, laugh and be happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take a leadership position and confidently march forward. A compassionate attitude will increase your popularity, helping you get others on board with your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Dig deep and discover all you can before you get involved in anything that can influence your financial position, reputation or peace of mind. Sign up for a rigorous activity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speaking from the heart will convince others to help. Someone you least expect will offer more than just a helping hand or suggestions. A financial gain is within reach.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Observing, listening and taking note will help you prevent mistakes. Pay attention to your well-being. Get fit, choose a healthy diet and get enough rest to function at your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Take your expertise and forge into the future with enthusiasm. Mix and mingle with people who are interested in what you offer. A partnership offer or proposal could be forthcoming
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take note of what others are doing, but don’t buy into someone else’s dream. Make your way down a path that encourages you to use your skills in a satisfactory manner.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give in to someone’s bullying. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done to your specifications. Time spent at home with loved ones will encourage positive change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t count on getting the help you want and deserve. Be mindful of fast-talkers or those trying to take charge or push you in a different direction. A disciplined attitude will be key.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enhance your ideas with exciting twists and turns, and you will capture the imagination of people who wish to participate in your plans. Embrace what excites you. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful what you ask for and whom you believe. Don’t let changes that others make cause confusion or tempt you to do something that isn’t beneficial. Show discipline and don’t risk your health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mingle with people from different backgrounds and you’ll discover something that will change your beliefs. Subjecting yourself to unfamiliar customs will broaden your outlook.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Scooting here and there will keep you busy and out of trouble. Have a route mapped out that will help you finish your plans and make an impact on others. Visit a friend or relative.
