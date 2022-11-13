If your birthday is today: Take a front-row seat and make the most of whatever situation you find yourself in this year. A change will tempt you, but uncertainty will hold you back. Considering what moves you most will help you make time-sensitive decisions. Take care of domestic issues, and you’ll gain respect and a position of power. Live, learn, laugh and be happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take a leadership position and confidently march forward. A compassionate attitude will increase your popularity, helping you get others on board with your plans.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.