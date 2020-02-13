GALENA, Ill. — Dubuque recording artist Charity Rouse will perform a free concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Galena Bible Church, 11108 U.S. 20.
A Christian singer and songwriter, Rouse recently recorded a single titled, “You Are Mine,” in Nashville with a Grammy Award-winning recording producer. She grew up in Eastern Iowa and went to college at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
The wife and mother of four and has been writing music for her entire adult life, but only recently started to pursue “getting it out there.”
Rouse’s single was released this month and is available on all major music digital stores by searching for “Charity Rouse” or the song title, “You Are Mine.”
For more information,
visit www.charityrouse.com.