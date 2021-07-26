We’ve all heard the scenario, “Did you hear so-and-so is in the hospital after a heart attack? They’re active every day, just had their physical a couple weeks ago, and the doctor said they were fine.”
President Bill Clinton aced his annual heart stress test each year before having a five-heart vessel bypass.
As a physician, this makes me feel like I could miss something. It’s my job to keep people out of the hospital and encourage a lifestyle to prevent disease. I’m sure my patients are tired of me telling them to eat more plants and to move more, but they need to see the data to be convinced. I then calculate their 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke using the ASCVD Plus app, plugging in their cholesterol numbers, blood pressure, age and other risk factors.
When results fall in the intermediate group (7.5-19.9%), I discuss with them the recommendation to get a calcium scoring test that is now required of every astronaut going into space and of every president to hold office since 2006. It is important to understand that the body uses calcium as a bandage for areas that are inflamed, in this case, in the arteries of the heart.
The cardiac calcium scoring test (also known as coronary artery calcium scoring, heart scan or calcium score) is a non-invasive CT scan of the chest to detect those calcium bandages mentioned above. It uses a low dose of radiation equal to a mammogram. It takes only a couple of minutes. A score of zero signals that it is unlikely that the arteries have disease present and thus, the likelihood of a heart attack happening in the next few years is low.
When patients score in a high range, this is not the time to run and get a stent placed. Stents have only been proven to decrease mortality and symptoms in active heart attack situations and do not prevent future heart events. It is important to keep in mind that no test is 100%. Softer plaques might not be detected by this scan, but it is cheaper and safer than a catheter procedure done by a cardiologist. A calcium scoring test is a less invasive test that should be used to get more data to motivate lifestyle changes and direct treatment.
In 2018, the American College of Cardiology included this test in the algorithm to evaluate those patients who fall into the intermediate risk category as mentioned above.
This test might be appropriate for you if the following also are true:
· Age 40 and 75.
· Not diabetic.
· No history of heart disease or stent.
· Have an LDL (bad type cholesterol) between 70 and 189.
As for my patients, I will not order tests if it will not change what we do. I find when patients can see what is going on in the walls of their arteries, they begin to take my advice to eat more plants to heart.
If you are interested in a Calcium Scoring Test, contact your primary doctor to request an appointment.