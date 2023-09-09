If your birthday is today: Initiate the changes necessary to turn your ideas into something tangible. Discipline and honesty will guide you to the outcome you deserve. Bold moves are the path to fulfillment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Accuracy is in your best interest. Don't let anyone take charge of what's important to you. Keep your feelings to yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a breather and rethink your direction. Look for ways to get back on track. Focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An open mind will lead to positive change. Help someone near and dear to you. Change your thinking to fit the lifestyle you want to adopt or continue to explore.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't rely on others. Handle matters personally to sidestep someone pushing you in a direction that is better for them than for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Trust your instincts and don't stop until you reach your destination. Eliminate what no longer works for you or what you no longer need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Live life your way and take responsibility for your happiness. It's OK to be different. Invest in yourself and the future you desire.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Prepare to take the long ride to a happier future. Rid yourself of all the dead weight, and it will bring you closer to what you long for.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a break. Spend quality time with a loved one. Do what feels right. It's up to you to take responsibility for your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Limit your intake and spending. Indulgence of any kind will be compromising. An opportunity is apparent. Be smart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't expect anything to run smoothly. Get your facts straight, protect personal information and avoid anyone looking for an argument. Stick close to home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't get angry; get moving. Concentrate on the people you love, places you find intriguing and pastimes that lift your spirits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick to the facts. Exaggeration will hurt your pride and reputation if you can't deliver on your promises. Focus on finishing what you start. Romance is favored.