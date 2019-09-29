HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
4. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
7. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
8. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf
9. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf
10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
11. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
12. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
13. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
14. Quichotte, Salman Rushdie, Random House
15. Land of Wolves, Craig Johnson, Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
5. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
7. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
8. She Said, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press
9. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?, Caitlin Doughty, Dianne Ruz (Illus.), Norton
10. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
11. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
13. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
14. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
15. On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, Naomi Klein, S&S
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
9. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
10. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay
11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
12. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
13. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
14. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
15. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien, Alan Lee (Illus.), Mariner
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
6. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
8. Heartland, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner
9. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. The Escape Artists, Neal Bascomb, Mariner
12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
13. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Griffin
14. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
15. Great at Work, Morten T. Hansen, S&S
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
3. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam
7. Blood Work, Michael Connelly, Grand Central
8. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
9. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
10. A Column of Fire, Ken Follett, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second
6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
9. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin
10. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
11. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
12. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
13. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. My Jasper June, Laurel Snyder, Walden Pond Press
YOUNG ADULT
1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
2. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
6. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
8. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
9. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
10. Juliet Takes a Breath, Gabby Rivera, Penguin Young Readers Group
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
14. Serpent & Dove, Shelby Mahurin, HarperTeen
15. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Dutton Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
2. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
6. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), HarperCollins
7. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. The Tale of the Tiger Slippers, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
15. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers, New in Series: The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Graphix
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Gare Thompson, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet