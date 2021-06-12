Grand View United Methodist Church is growing and, in the process, is growing the Christian communities of two other area churches.
As of May 1, Center Grove United Methodist Church, located on Brunskill Road, and Wesley United Methodist Church, of East Dubuque, Ill., have joined the Grand View community in what the Rev. Tom Shinkle called a “multisite” approach.
“We began building relationships and having discussions with Center Grove in 2017 which centered around ‘what would happen if …’,” Shinkle said. “And it grew from there.”
Shinkle said the
multisite model is one that more churches are exploring, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’re going to see more of this post-pandemic,” he said. “Not just mainline Protestant but others as well. It’s a smart model and a good way to multiply.”
Shinkle said while some churches have begun opening live services again to the public, many smaller churches have been struggling to bring congregations back to pre-pandemic strength.
“Wesley has been running 12 to 20 people a week (for services),” he said. “And for Center Grove, it’s been eight to 10.”
With the expansion comes a new campus pastor, Crystal Weber, who also will act as a liaison between the smaller churches and Grand View.
“(Crystal) will be at (Center Grove and Wesley) on Sunday mornings, building relationships with those folks, and opening with prayer and hymns,” Shinkle said.
Weber also will lead liturgy and the children’s sermon, then Shinkle’s sermon from Grand View’s main location will be projected on a large screen for Center Grove and Wesley attendees.
Janell Cannovo has attended Center Grove UMC all her life and is employed by Grand View United Methodist Church.
“It’s definitely a breath of fresh air,” she said. “The high-quality worship experience and consistency this brings to the worship hour is wonderful.”
Shinkle emphasized that Center Grove and Wesley will continue to be their own congregations, with leadership and resources from Grand View.
“We want to keep those smaller Christian communities in Dubuque,” he said. “We want to keep them alive. We’re providing high-quality worship and pastoral care, and administrative leadership.”
The multisite approach is not new to churches, but it is to the Methodist church in Dubuque.
“It’s a model that’s out there, and there are churches in Iowa that do it really well,” Shinkle said. “Hope Church (on John F. Kennedy Road) has done multicampuses. Lutheran Church of Hope in Des Moines is a big one, and that’s the model we’re following.”
Shinkle said he expects the partnership will spark growth in the smaller churches.
“They can stay in their buildings. They can all sit in their favorite pews,” he said. “As we ramp this up, we’ll be having more events and more going on in these two locations. We expect growth in those smaller congregations.”
The first summer event the new multicampus church will host is a car, truck and tractor show on Sunday, June 13, at Grand View’s main campus, 3342 John Wesley Drive.
“It’s just one of those events we do to bring people together and have fun,” Shinkle said.
An outdoor worship service will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by a display of cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be available.
Grand View United Methodist Church worship services take place 8, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Way in East Dubuque, hosts worship services on at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with a coffee fellowship at 8:30; and Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Brunskill Road, hosts worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
“As we get more into this partnership and this relationship (with Center Grove and Wesley), we’ll be doing events in those locations as well,” Shinkle said. “What is at the heart of this partnership is building relationships between people and God.”