The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “King of Kings:
Title: “King of Kings:
Chasing Edward Jones”
Genre: Documentary feature.
Country: France.
Run time: 98 minutes.
Director: Harriet Marin Jones.
Writer: Harriet Marin Jones.
Producers: Harriet Marin Jones, Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/ChasingEdwardJones
When to see it: 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, Five Flags Theater; 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Bijou Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: In the 1930s and 1940s, Edward Jones, the descendant of slaves, became one of the richest men in the U.S., thanks to the “policy game” business, an illegal numbers game that ultimately became the modern state lottery.
Rising to the heights of political and financial prominence in depression-era Chicago, Jones’ success and support for the African American community often found him clashing with the mob and the Feds.
Behind the scenes: European filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones had a unique perspective while making this documentary — Edward Jones was her grandfather.
“As his granddaughter, I’ve had access to countless anecdotes and incredible documents retracing his personal journey,” she said.
Jones said she was amazed at the little-known history she was able to uncover.
“Discovering, for instance, the link between the policy business and the state lottery was just one of the eye-opening facts I uncovered,” she said.
Celebrated producer and musician Quincy Jones (no relation to Harriet) also has a family connection to the film: his father once worked for Edward Jones.
Harriet Marin Jones said her grandfather’s story is filled with love, success, violence, revenge, mafia, murder, betrayal, prison and kidnapping.
“I hope the audience will learn, as well as be entertained, by this amazing true, yet untold, story,” she said.
