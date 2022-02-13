You might know them as Lady Gaga, Scarface, Calamity Jane, Marilyn, Gov. Moonbeam, Whoopi, Mouse Boy, Tina Fey and George Eliot. What do they have in common? Nicknames.
Their real names are Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Al Capone, Martha Jane Cannary, Jeane Mortenson, Gov. Jerry Brown, Caryn Johnson, Ryan Gosling, Elizabeth Stamatina Fey and Mary Ann Evans.
The word nickname derives from Middle English, ekename, literally also-name. Whether you call them also-names, pseudonyms or nom de plumes, we love to tag afresh ourselves and others.
“Her name was Magill and she called herself Lil/And everyone knew her as Nancy.” Thus goes the litany of pseudonyms from the Beatles song, “Rocky Raccoon.” Talk about moniker muddle.
Secondary names are frequently used to razz a sibling, promote an alternative self, joke around or otherwise guild the lily. To sort it out, consider these sobriquet categories.
Mispronunciation
Unable to pronounce “Elizabeth” when he was 3, our son, James, referred to his baby sister as A-Rrrribabef, later shortened to Ribsy.
Working at a summer camp in Michigan years ago, Art Roche was cook, counselor and lifeguard. The director’s small son referred to him as Arm and it stuck.
Mom was known as Tweety to our kids. Instead of sweetie, she often addressed them, “Here, tweety, have another Entenmann’s chocolate chip cookie.”
As a sleepy tot, musician/artist/math prof. Hana Tysver Velde pleaded to be higgy-packed into the house — carried on her mom’s hip rather than her back. Higgy also is known to her brother as Miggy (My Higgy).
Years ago when grandchild Quin was 4, I called up the stairs to youngest son, Andrew, for dinner, “ANDY!” (An abbreviation used only in joking). Quin ran to the steps and yelled up to his teenage uncle, “Dindy! Dindy!” As he’s now a pediatrician, we refer to Andrew as Dr. Dindy (or “Doogie Howser,” after a patient’s mother asked, “How old are you anyway?”
Wrong brand
Friend and fellow TH columnist, Kurt Ullrich, confesses he was tagged as Stoner by high school students where he subbed. “I looked like an old rock-and-roller,” he explains. Splendidly ironic, he promised his mom he’d never touch drugs and he never has.
Taken for a relative of Popeye, Gunner or Specks Gavin, Judy Gavin Reilly admits she has no nickname of her own — which could be just as well.
Marion Morrison would never have made it big in the movies had he not shifted to John “Duke” Wayne.
Known as Pistol Pete, my older brother Peter appears in every childhood photo wearing a battered cowboy hat and holstered plastic six-shooters. Today, he’s an evangelical preacher.
Proposed nicknames
Gail Chavenelle, artist-owner of Chavenelle Studio, reports that she’s never had a nickname “that I knew about.” Certainly Metallica would fit.
TH Executive Editor Amy Gilligan claims she’s never had a public nickname. “Growing up in the 1970s with a name like ‘Gilligan’ was enough,” she believes. Given actor Bob Denver’s roles on television, I’m thinking of dubbing her Maynard.
Ron Vaughn, owner of Vaughn’s Automotive, goes by RV — obviously. His shop opened originally as “Vaughn’s Mr. Muffler.” I wonder if he’d answer to Muffy.
At a loss for a new moniker? Try an online nickname generator. They suggest Katester, Writer Muffin, Fischero and Katbob. I think I’ll stick with FishFace, a name I embrace with cheeks fully sucked in.
Just don’t revert to the alias my brothers hung on me when I was a skinny little kid who couldn’t sit still. Call me Rubber Legs and I’ll tell Tweety.