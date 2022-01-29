Conflict around our world has almost derailed us as humans. We’re doing everything we want vs. everything we need.
“How is that working for us?” Fear and instability encircle our lives even as we seek solutions.
This reflection turns us to Mary’s wisdom statement at the wedding feast of Cana where they had no wine. She tells the servants — and we are today’s servants: “Do whatever He tells you.”
That Cana lesson has been lost on us and needs to be resurrected. Our survival counts on it.
We are not listening well enough, or at all, to the voice of God, to the Divine imperative, in our lives, in our families or even (well enough) in our churches.
“Do whatever He tells you.” How do we follow that command?
He has told us, “Love and do what you will.” Discovering that truth is surely a lifelong effort.
A missionary speaker came to my parish recently and spoke with us about love. He said quite simply, “God is love!” And for those of us who remember our sixth-grade English lessons, a linking verb allows us to reverse the subject and predicate relationship.
So we can say with equal truth, “Love is God.”
We do look for love everywhere — sometimes in the wrong places. Our life vision often starts with financial gain and security. Our money, indeed, helps us prosper at one level.
We look for love in good times, friends and travel, which bring some happiness and heartfelt memories.
Readers love their books; gamers love their games; gamblers love the slots; image seekers love the latest fashions; and power players love their titles and marketplace status.
If we follow through with Scripture’s wedding image of the empty wine jugs, the wedding feast is ours. We are the beloved whom God has chosen as his. The wine is God’s spirit within, freely given to God’s treasured people, us.
But, sadly, the wine jugs are empty. We are empty. For all our running after life’s best opportunities, we find ourselves empty of the very essence and source of the good life, God’s life.
Secondly, this miracle story continues, it is Mary who sees the need. It is this mother who reaches out to the “least” in their midst — to the servants, to help make miracles happen. Those two realities can encourage us. God will use our lives in unexpected ways to bring about miracles, to help fill wine jugs within others’ lives to carry on, move forward, forgive injustices and build bridges of hope.
How do we bring this miracle enlightenment to our lives? We follow the leader, Mary, whose imperative is, “Do whatever He tells you.”
The gifts Paul speaks of — patience, kindness and forgiveness graces — overflow from our spirit filled jugs as we “Do whatever He tells us.” Love is God and God is love is our measuring stick for peace on earth.