EPWORTH, Iowa — For her lifelong dedication to the poor, Sister Helen Huewe, OSF, has been named the 2019 recipient of Divine Word College’s Matthew 25 Award.
The Remsen, Iowa, native had a long career in health care, ministering in the field for more than 40 years and holding a variety of positions. Huewe served as president and CEO of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center from 1986 until 1997, when she retired.
Then, in the late 1990s, all of the Catholic women religious communities in the greater Dubuque area came together with a desire to provide safe housing for homeless women and their children. Huewe stepped in as the project initiator for what would become Opening Doors, the legal corporation for Maria House, Teresa Shelter and, most recently, the Francis Apartments in Dubuque.
“Everybody has to do their little bit.” she said in a press release. “You can’t do it all, so you do what you can.”
Huewe has leant her expertise and aid to a number of worthy causes through the years. In 2003, her dream of developing a community health center to serve the uninsured and underinsured of Dubuque came true when federal funding became available in the state of Iowa. In 2006, Crescent Community Health Center opened with Huewe serving first as staff and then as chair of the board.
Today, Huewe’s passion project is working with the Marshallese community in Dubuque. She got involved with Dubuque Paradise Church in 2018 when she learned that the Marshallese community was in danger of losing its church because members couldn’t make the final payment by the deadline.
Through the collaborative efforts of a group known as Paradise Friends, ownership of the church was achieved and rehab of the church began.
Huewe also is involved with Crescent Community Health Center’s Pacific Islander Health Project, which provides assistance to the Marshallese regarding their health needs.