If your birthday is today: Turn a dream into a reality. Put a strategy in place and discuss your plans with someone you respect. A positive change at home will help you head in an inviting direction. Don't hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Share your thoughts and enjoy time with friends or relatives. Changing how you approach others will prompt them to show interest in something you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be bold, and you'll find out what's possible and how best to move forward. It's up to you to act if you want things to change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work in conjunction with others. Helping people will make you feel good and inspire you to make a difference every day of the year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A positive mindset will make a difference during negotiations. Choose your battles wisely and focus on what makes you happy and helps you stay out of trouble. Make an end-of-year to-do list.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You can enjoy a fun day with family and friends or spend time doing something that puts a twinkle in your eye. Generosity and wishing others well will boost your morale and inspire you to make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Acknowledge others' success, but refrain from showing envy. The less you share about your personal life, the better. Be gracious, appreciative and loving.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what others want. Your actions will turn a difficult day into one of joy for you and those around you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone will exaggerate or make you feel inadequate. Rise above any controversy you face and offer kindness, understanding and a fun-loving approach to life, love and happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to what's being said and done, and carefully monitor situations from a distance. Steer clear of family feuds and manipulative individuals trying to stir up trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Concentrate on what you need to accomplish. Being disciplined and maintaining a calm and peaceful attitude will help you avoid a discussion that is bound to put you in a no-win situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) It's up to you to bring about change. Consider what makes you happy and head in that direction. Curb indulgent spending, and you'll feel better about yourself. A kind gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Refrain from sharing your plans and beliefs. Being a good listener will save you from an uncomfortable situation. Get along with everyone.
Dec. 25