What's it worth on eBay? Sometimes, these mugs can can bring in good returns

Coffee cups seem to multiple overnight in most kitchen cabinets, and they often end up on a garage sale table selling for a quarter.
Well, this week’s entry reveals a coffee cup that sold for $62 that I’m sure had been sold in the past for a quarter, if not just thrown away.
Cap’n Crunch Cereals ordered thousands of these cups as premiums from a U.S. company called Anchor Hocking. The cup was oven-proof, microwave proof and made of glass not ceramic.
Anchor Hocking produced mugs like this for hundreds of companies during several decades. A recent search on WorthPoint, a program that tracks internet sales, showed more than 63,857 sold records for Anchor Hocking mugs.
The sales results ran from just a few dollars to thousands. I encourage you to check the kitchen cupboards. If you have glass cups with an anchor on the bottom, you might want to bring it to EZ Sell to see “What’s it Worth on eBay”.