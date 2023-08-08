Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Trust yourself. Leave nothing to chance and oversee everything that has meaning to you. Ask questions. Protect your heart, health and happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Tidy up loose ends that can set you back. Pay more attention to how you present yourself to others. Be a leader, and you'll discourage anyone trying to throw you off your game.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do not make promises you can't keep. A change that improves your health and well-being will help you distance yourself from temptation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Someone funny, endearing and helpful will increase your awareness regarding how to make your life better. Say no to whoever tries to dominate you and your choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your intelligence and a positive turn of events will unfold. Sending out your resume will point you in a new direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can talk all you want, but your skills and talents will go to waste unless you act. Do your part, and don't look back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let anything leave you without a safety net. Look for opportunities, but don't take on a financial burden. Keep life simple.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Someone will use compliments to tempt you into taking on too much. Nurture your relationship and protect your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you financially. Use your skills in a way that puts you a step ahead of the competition.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Once you choose a course of action, you will find it easier to look forward. Recognize your skills and add to your qualifications.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Overreaction or poor behavior will cost you. Use your intelligence, courage and strength of character, and you will bypass making a mistake. Control your emotions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Execute intentions with finesse. Your actions will stand out, positioning you for bigger and better things. Believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen to your heart. Align yourself with those with something worthwhile to contribute. Learn from experience.
August 8
