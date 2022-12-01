Thirty-Two schools from the tri-state area flocked to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Nov. 2 to compete in the Platteville Math Contest. The brightest math students from each school were given an opportunity to take back a plaque to their school.
The mixing of talented students from Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois, in the form of a math competition, has not been an option since 2019. Students were eager to get back to the setting and were thrilled to have an opportunity to represent their schools and districts.
“Throughout the day, we really motivated each other through our shared love for math,” said Olivia Edwards, a level-two competitor from Dubuque Hempstead High School. “I was thankful for the chance to compete and work together with my peers in this environment.”
There were four divisions in the overall competition, with teams split according to high school enrollment. The competitors started the day off with a 30-minute individual test. After a short break, they shifted into assigned groups of seven for the teammate portion.
The competition consists of two levels within the divisions. Level one was made up of freshmen and sophomores. Level two, which is a little bit harder, was set aside for the juniors and seniors.
While most might expect a math contest to be serious and formal, Charlie Driscoll, a junior from Hempstead, said, “It was fun and exciting. This experience is one I will never forget, especially because of the memories that were made.”
Driscoll placed as an individual in the virtual version of the competition last year, and he was able to secure a top spot this year.
“I will take away many things from this contest, but I think the biggest thing is strategy,” he said. “Moving forward, my teammates and I are going to able to make changes that will give us those few extra points.”
Hempstead secured third place in division one. Platteville (Wis.) High School and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School placed first and third place, respectively, in division two.
“Next year is our 50th annual contest and we hope to do something special for the students that participate, and we are hopeful that more schools will also join us,” said Vicki Chase, an Academic Department Associate at the University of Platteville.
“This contest was a great opportunity for high school students to show off their math skills and see our campus,” said Victoria Reuter, chair of the U-W Platteville math contest. “It is exciting to make sure that the next generation stays excited about mathematics.”
For the Telegraph Herald
Ram is sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
