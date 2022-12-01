Math contest

A group of students that participated in the Platteville (Wis.) Math Contest.

 Contributed

Thirty-Two schools from the tri-state area flocked to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Nov. 2 to compete in the Platteville Math Contest. The brightest math students from each school were given an opportunity to take back a plaque to their school.

The mixing of talented students from Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois, in the form of a math competition, has not been an option since 2019. Students were eager to get back to the setting and were thrilled to have an opportunity to represent their schools and districts.

For the Telegraph Herald

Ram is sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.