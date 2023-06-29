Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Focus on discipline and adjusting to your circumstances. Rely on your experience. Embrace something that makes you do your best. Don't take health or love for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share your thoughts and feelings, and discuss issues that can help bring you closer to someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Work on self-improvement and getting along with the people you love. Refuse to let your emotions cause friction or unwanted changes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about positive change. Communication will keep you out of trouble and encourage others to support the changes you want to make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't take on what you can't handle. If you leave yourself in a vulnerable position, someone will take advantage of you. Focus on what you can do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A plan that leads to stability and satisfies your creative imagination will help you find your happy place. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Try something new, and you'll discover a way to turn it into a profitable endeavor. Take care of yourself. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Review the ups and downs of your lifestyle, living arrangements and space. You are due for a change that will ease your mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what's best for you. Focus on caring for yourself and those you love. Defuse situations before they spin out of control.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Giving a pep talk will bring you closer to someone you love and respect. Think about how you handle your cash. Seek out something that soothes your soul.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Communication is mandatory. All you have to do is ask. The more information you have, the greater your chance to succeed. Trust in yourself to do what's best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. A change of attitude will make your life easier. Stand up for your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Ensure you have left nothing to chance will help eliminate any threat of interference.
June 29
